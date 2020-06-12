Major League Baseball owners have responded again.

Following a series of back-and-forth proposals over the last couple weeks, the owners’ side reportedly sent a new offer to the MLB Players’ Association on Friday.

Sources tell me MLB counter proposal today will move towards a season of roughly 70 plus games with a salary percentage on the 80-85 percent of pro rata. Playoff pool bonus. My concern are the recent spikes in COVID -19. Worst case would be to start and stop. Will players move? — Karl Ravech (@karlravechespn) June 12, 2020

MLB expected make 72-game proposal today to players for more than 80 percent of prorated pay if there’s a postseason. MLB also expected to significantly raise the percent from 50% in the event the postseason has to be canceled. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) June 12, 2020

While this certainly is a sign that ownership is willing to move closer to the players’ demands, it’s worth noting that the MLBPA has indicated anything other than full prorated salaries is considered a non-starter.

Heyman also indicated in a separate tweet that the sides likely have about five days before the league would step in to implement a mandated season. In other words, we could see a lot more back-and-forth over the coming days.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images