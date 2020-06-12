Major League Baseball owners have responded again.

Following a series of back-and-forth proposals over the last couple weeks, the owners’ side reportedly sent a new offer to the MLB Players’ Association on Friday.

While this certainly is a sign that ownership is willing to move closer to the players’ demands, it’s worth noting that the MLBPA has indicated anything other than full prorated salaries is considered a non-starter.

Heyman also indicated in a separate tweet that the sides likely have about five days before the league would step in to implement a mandated season. In other words, we could see a lot more back-and-forth over the coming days.

