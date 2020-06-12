Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Some of NASCAR’s top drivers are looking for new lids.

Jimmie Johnson and Kyle Busch were among those Thursday who ceased their relationships with Beam Designs, which was responsible for designing many of the colorful helmets worn by the competitors. Their actions came after Beam Designs reacted strongly to recent actions by NASCAR in support of protests against racial inequality happening nationwide.

Due to recent posts on social media I have decided to end my relationship with Beam Designs. — Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) June 11, 2020

Kyle Busch joins Jimmie Johnson & Ryan Blaney & cuts ties with Beam. He will not collaborate with them going forward. https://t.co/cv126FZWBa — Dan Gelston (@APgelston) June 11, 2020

In light of some inappropriate tweets, I will no longer use the services of Beam Designs. — Ryan Blaney (@Blaney) June 11, 2020

I’m proud of the recent decisions our sport has made and it’s important for me to be associated with like minded people. For that reason due to some recent tweets from Beam Designs I will no longer be utilizing their services. — Joey Logano (@joeylogano) June 11, 2020

Beam Designs made its position clear through its tweets, retweets and replies that it was not a fan of NASCAR’s recent actions, including the sport’s move this week to ban the Confederate flag.

“Garbage,” read a tweet by Beam Designs’ official Twitter account, replying to a tweeted image of Bubba Wallace’s Black Lives Matter paint scheme.

Nah homie, as person I’ve done business with in the past and ALWAYS respected the work you’ve done for ones in the industry. You made it clear of where you stand in today’s matter. All respect lost for ya dawg. #garbage https://t.co/x9hqscckOS pic.twitter.com/DgYjWtrsTo — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) June 11, 2020

The response on social media from fans has been mixed. Many of the pro-Beam comments decried the company’s inability to speak freely, when in fact owner Jason Beam’s right to speak freely hadn’t been stifled. Beam is still allowed to express his opinion, just as NASCAR and the drivers are allowed to express their opinions by dropping him.

