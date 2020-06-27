Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Are you ready for a double-header at the “Tricky Triangle”?

NASCAR Cup Series drivers are set to compete in Saturday’s Pocono Organics 325 at Pocono Raceway. The event will be the first of two Cup races this weekend at picturesque Pennsylvania track.

Will Ryan Blaney make it two wins in a row following Monday’s triumph at Talladega Superspeedway? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how and when to watch the Pocono Organics 325 online and on TV:

When: Saturday, June 27, at 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Matthew O'Haren/USA TODAY Sports Images