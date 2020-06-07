Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The field is set for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500.

The lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway was determined via tiered drawing. We’ll spare you nuts and bolts of the process, but just know that Chase Elliott came out on top.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver will start at the pole alongside Aric Almirola with Joey Logano, Kyle Busch and Clint Bowyer rounding out the top five. Yes: Almirola and Logano will start second and third, respectively, for the second straight week.

Here’s the complete running order for the QuikTrip 500:

1. Chase Elliott

2. Aric Almirola

3. Joey Logano

4. Kyle Busch

5. Clint Bowyer

6. Brad Keselowski

7. Ryan Blaney

8. Alex Bowman

9. Kevin Harvick

10. Denny Hamlin

11. Martin Truex Jr.

12. Kurt Busch

13. Chris Buescher

14. Erik Jones

15. Jimmie Johnson

16. Austin Dillon

17. Ryan Newman

18. John Hunter Nemechek (R)

19. Matt Kenseth

20. William Byron

21. Matt DiBenedetto

22. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

23. Bubba Wallace

24. Tyler Reddick (R)

25. Corey Lajoie

26. Joey Gase (i)

27. Christopher Bell (R)

28. Ty Dillon

29. Ryan Preece

30. JJ Yeley (i)

31. Cole Custer (R)

32. Josh Bilicki (i)

33. Brennan Poole (R)

34. Garrett Smithley (i)

35. Quin Houff (R)

36. Michael McDowell

37. Daniel Suarez

38. Timmy Hill (i)

39. BJ McLeod (i)

40. Reed Sorenson

(R) – Rookie

(i) – Ineligible to collect Cup Series points

The race is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. ET. There will be no fans in the stands.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images