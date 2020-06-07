The field is set for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500.
The lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway was determined via tiered drawing. We’ll spare you nuts and bolts of the process, but just know that Chase Elliott came out on top.
The Hendrick Motorsports driver will start at the pole alongside Aric Almirola with Joey Logano, Kyle Busch and Clint Bowyer rounding out the top five. Yes: Almirola and Logano will start second and third, respectively, for the second straight week.
Here’s the complete running order for the QuikTrip 500:
1. Chase Elliott
2. Aric Almirola
3. Joey Logano
4. Kyle Busch
5. Clint Bowyer
6. Brad Keselowski
7. Ryan Blaney
8. Alex Bowman
9. Kevin Harvick
10. Denny Hamlin
11. Martin Truex Jr.
12. Kurt Busch
13. Chris Buescher
14. Erik Jones
15. Jimmie Johnson
16. Austin Dillon
17. Ryan Newman
18. John Hunter Nemechek (R)
19. Matt Kenseth
20. William Byron
21. Matt DiBenedetto
22. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
23. Bubba Wallace
24. Tyler Reddick (R)
25. Corey Lajoie
26. Joey Gase (i)
27. Christopher Bell (R)
28. Ty Dillon
29. Ryan Preece
30. JJ Yeley (i)
31. Cole Custer (R)
32. Josh Bilicki (i)
33. Brennan Poole (R)
34. Garrett Smithley (i)
35. Quin Houff (R)
36. Michael McDowell
37. Daniel Suarez
38. Timmy Hill (i)
39. BJ McLeod (i)
40. Reed Sorenson
(R) – Rookie
(i) – Ineligible to collect Cup Series points
The race is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. ET. There will be no fans in the stands.
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images