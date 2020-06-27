The Pocono Organics 325 field is set.
The lineup for Saturday’s race at Pocono Raceway was determined via a tiered, random drawing. What’s most important at this time is that Aric Almirola came out on top.
The Stewart-Haas Racing driver will start in pole position alongside Ryan Blaney. Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch and Chase Elliott round out the top five.
Here’s the complete running order for the Pocono Organics 325:
1. Aric Almirola
2. Ryan Blaney
3. Denny Hamlin
4. Kyle Busch
5. Chase Elliott
6. Joey Logano
7. Kurt Busch
8. Brad Keselowski
9. Kevin Harvick
10. Alex Bowman
11. Martin Truex Jr.
12. Jimmie Johnson
13. Ryan Newman
14. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
15. Tyler Reddick
16. William Byron
17. Austin Dillon
18. Clint Bowyer
19. Erik Jones
20. John Hunter Nemechek
21. Matt DiBenedetto
22. Matt Kenseth
23. Bubba Wallace
24. Chris Buescher
25. Cole Custer
26. Michael McDowell
27. Brennan Poole
28. Joey Gase
29. Corey LaJoie
30. Ryan Preece
31. Garrett Smithley
32. Quin Houff
33. J.J. Yeley
34. Ty Dillon
35. James Davison
36. Christopher Bell
37. Daniel Suarez
38. Timmy Hill
39. BJ McLeod
40. Josh Bilicki
The Pocono Organics 325 is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. ET.
Thumbnail photo via Matthew O'Haren/USA TODAY Sports Images