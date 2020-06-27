Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Pocono Organics 325 field is set.

The lineup for Saturday’s race at Pocono Raceway was determined via a tiered, random drawing. What’s most important at this time is that Aric Almirola came out on top.

The Stewart-Haas Racing driver will start in pole position alongside Ryan Blaney. Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch and Chase Elliott round out the top five.

Here’s the complete running order for the Pocono Organics 325:

1. Aric Almirola

2. Ryan Blaney

3. Denny Hamlin

4. Kyle Busch

5. Chase Elliott

6. Joey Logano

7. Kurt Busch

8. Brad Keselowski

9. Kevin Harvick

10. Alex Bowman

11. Martin Truex Jr.

12. Jimmie Johnson

13. Ryan Newman

14. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

15. Tyler Reddick

16. William Byron

17. Austin Dillon

18. Clint Bowyer

19. Erik Jones

20. John Hunter Nemechek

21. Matt DiBenedetto

22. Matt Kenseth

23. Bubba Wallace

24. Chris Buescher

25. Cole Custer

26. Michael McDowell

27. Brennan Poole

28. Joey Gase

29. Corey LaJoie

30. Ryan Preece

31. Garrett Smithley

32. Quin Houff

33. J.J. Yeley

34. Ty Dillon

35. James Davison

36. Christopher Bell

37. Daniel Suarez

38. Timmy Hill

39. BJ McLeod

40. Josh Bilicki

The Pocono Organics 325 is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew O'Haren/USA TODAY Sports Images