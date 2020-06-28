Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UPDATE (9:28 A.M. ET): The starting order for Sunday’s Pocono 350 has changed due to multiple factors. Here’s a rundown from FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass:

Dropping to rear on pace laps for Cup with starting spot (still have tech to do):

1st-Preece (engine)

7th-Byron (engine)

25th-Elliott (transmission)

27th-Bowman (backup)

30th-Reddick (backup)

36th-Logano (backup)

38th-Jones (backup)

39th-McLeod (transmission)

40th-Houff (backup) — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) June 28, 2020

With Preece having been on the pole and now dropping to back b/c engine change, Kurt Busch (3rd) will move up to the front row on the pace laps but won't have lane choice. He can't beat Austin Dillon (starting 2nd) to the start-finish line. As always, flagman starts the race. — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) June 28, 2020

ORIGINAL STORY: The field is set for the Pocono 350.

The lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway was determined by the finishing order of Saturday’s Cup race at the “Tricky Triangle.” NASCAR inverted the top 20 finishers — meaning Ryan Preece will start from the pole and race-winner Kevin Harvick will start 20th — while slotting the bottom 20 in the order they finished Saturday.

Here’s the complete running order for the Pocono 350:

1. Ryan Preece

2. Austin Dillon

3. Kurt Busch

4. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

5. Cole Custer

6. Ryan Newman

7. William Byron

8. Matt DiBenedetto

9. Ryan Blaney

10. Matt Kenseth

11. Chris Buescher

12. Brad Keselowski

13. Michael McDowell

14. Clint Bowyer

15. Martin Truex Jr

16. Kyle Busch

17. Christopher Bell

18. Aric Almirola

19. Denny Hamlin

20. Kevin Harvick

21. Jimmie Johnson

22. Bubba Wallace

23. Corey LaJoie

24. John Hunter Nemechek

25. Chase Elliott

26. Ty Dillon

27. Alex Bowman

28. Daniel Suarez

29. Brennan Poole

30. Tyler Reddick

31. JJ Yeley

32. Josh Bilicki

33. Garrett Smithley

34. James Davison

35. Timmy Hill

36. Joey Logano

37. Joey Gase

38. Erik Jones

39. BJ McLeod

40. Quin Houff

The race is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. ET. NASCAR will not allow any fans to attend the event.

Thumbnail photo via Mike Dinovo/USA TODAY Sports Images