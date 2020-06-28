UPDATE (9:28 A.M. ET): The starting order for Sunday’s Pocono 350 has changed due to multiple factors. Here’s a rundown from FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass:
Dropping to rear on pace laps for Cup with starting spot (still have tech to do):
1st-Preece (engine)
7th-Byron (engine)
25th-Elliott (transmission)
27th-Bowman (backup)
30th-Reddick (backup)
36th-Logano (backup)
38th-Jones (backup)
39th-McLeod (transmission)
40th-Houff (backup)
— Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) June 28, 2020
With Preece having been on the pole and now dropping to back b/c engine change, Kurt Busch (3rd) will move up to the front row on the pace laps but won't have lane choice. He can't beat Austin Dillon (starting 2nd) to the start-finish line. As always, flagman starts the race.
— Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) June 28, 2020
ORIGINAL STORY: The field is set for the Pocono 350.
The lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway was determined by the finishing order of Saturday’s Cup race at the “Tricky Triangle.” NASCAR inverted the top 20 finishers — meaning Ryan Preece will start from the pole and race-winner Kevin Harvick will start 20th — while slotting the bottom 20 in the order they finished Saturday.
Here’s the complete running order for the Pocono 350:
1. Ryan Preece
2. Austin Dillon
3. Kurt Busch
4. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
5. Cole Custer
6. Ryan Newman
7. William Byron
8. Matt DiBenedetto
9. Ryan Blaney
10. Matt Kenseth
11. Chris Buescher
12. Brad Keselowski
13. Michael McDowell
14. Clint Bowyer
15. Martin Truex Jr
16. Kyle Busch
17. Christopher Bell
18. Aric Almirola
19. Denny Hamlin
20. Kevin Harvick
21. Jimmie Johnson
22. Bubba Wallace
23. Corey LaJoie
24. John Hunter Nemechek
25. Chase Elliott
26. Ty Dillon
27. Alex Bowman
28. Daniel Suarez
29. Brennan Poole
30. Tyler Reddick
31. JJ Yeley
32. Josh Bilicki
33. Garrett Smithley
34. James Davison
35. Timmy Hill
36. Joey Logano
37. Joey Gase
38. Erik Jones
39. BJ McLeod
40. Quin Houff
The race is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. ET. NASCAR will not allow any fans to attend the event.
