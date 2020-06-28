UPDATE (9:28 A.M. ET): The starting order for Sunday’s Pocono 350 has changed due to multiple factors. Here’s a rundown from FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass:

ORIGINAL STORY: The field is set for the Pocono 350.

The lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway was determined by the finishing order of Saturday’s Cup race at the “Tricky Triangle.” NASCAR inverted the top 20 finishers — meaning Ryan Preece will start from the pole and race-winner Kevin Harvick will start 20th — while slotting the bottom 20 in the order they finished Saturday.

Here’s the complete running order for the Pocono 350:

1. Ryan Preece
2. Austin Dillon
3. Kurt Busch
4. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
5. Cole Custer
6. Ryan Newman
7. William Byron
8. Matt DiBenedetto
9. Ryan Blaney
10. Matt Kenseth
11. Chris Buescher
12. Brad Keselowski
13. Michael McDowell
14. Clint Bowyer
15. Martin Truex Jr
16. Kyle Busch
17. Christopher Bell
18. Aric Almirola
19. Denny Hamlin
20. Kevin Harvick
21. Jimmie Johnson
22. Bubba Wallace
23. Corey LaJoie
24. John Hunter Nemechek
25. Chase Elliott
26. Ty Dillon
27. Alex Bowman
28. Daniel Suarez
29. Brennan Poole
30. Tyler Reddick
31. JJ Yeley
32. Josh Bilicki
33. Garrett Smithley
34. James Davison
35. Timmy Hill
36. Joey Logano
37. Joey Gase
38. Erik Jones
39. BJ McLeod
40. Quin Houff

The race is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. ET. NASCAR will not allow any fans to attend the event.

