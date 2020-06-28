It’s going to be a busy Sunday at Pocono Raceway.
The headliner, of course, is the late- afternoon Cup Series race, which will be the “Tricky Triangle’s” second Cup Race of the weekend. But before that, race fans can enjoy a Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race in the morning and an Xfinity Series event in the early afternoon.
That’s right: a triple-header at Pocono.
Here’s how and when to watch Sunday’s Truck and Xfinity races online and on TV:
When: Sunday, June 28 at 9:30 a.m. ET (Truck) and 12:30 p.m. (Xfinity)
TV: FS1
Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go
More NASCAR: Full Running Order For Sunday’s Pocono 350
Thumbnail photo via Matthew OHaren/USA TODAY Sports Images