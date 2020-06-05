Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

German Basketball Bundesliga (BBL) is set to return to action Saturday for the first time since March 8, something the NBA will be keeping a close eye on.

Commissioner Stefan Holz told ESPN the players in the BBL will wear chips that monitor their movement over the course of their 36-game tournament that features 10 teams. There also will be other protocols in place to help protect against COVID-19.

The NBA reportedly is hopeful to return at the end of July. And the league will be watching the BBL closely to see how it goes.

“NBA team and league officials are paying close attention to the resumption of play in Germany, sources said, as it has implications for the NBA’s plans to resume play in Orlando, Florida, on July 31,” ESPN’s Zach Lowe reported Friday.

Holtz also noted the chips will not be required to wear.

“It is voluntary,” he said. “It is optional. It is to trace contacts. If there is one positive test within the group, the whole group could be in danger. It could be the end of the tournament.”

We’ll just have to wait and see if the NBA plans to do something similar.

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images