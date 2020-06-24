The NBA is preparing to resume its 2019-20 season after a more than four-month hiatus, but some players are worried about the health risks that come with resuming play.

So, the league reportedly is attempting to help ease those fears with a new “enhanced” insurance plan for players returning to play at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fla., sources tell ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The plan would cover career-ending injuries either related to COVID-19 or typical basketball injuries.

The potential policy could cover players for upwards of several million dollars, per Woj.

NBA and NBPA have agreed to put into place an enhanced insurance plan for players in Orlando that would cover career-ending injuries related to Covid-19 or conventional basketball injuries, sources tell ESPN. Potential group policy would cover players for several million dollars. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 23, 2020

Health and safety protocols surrounding COVID-19 have been a major sticking point for players as the league looks to resume the season, leading to this potential policy. And while soft-tissue injuries are among some of the biggest basketball-related injuries players are worried about, it’s the coronavirus itself that could pose the biggest threat to the players and the season.

According to Woj, sources say one Western Conference playoff contender had four positive coronavirus tests come back in the past few weeks. Players are required to follow proper quarantine procedures once they return a positive test, a major point of concern for teams not guaranteed a spot in the playoffs prior to the resumption of the season.

It's a bigger concern for non-guaranteed playoff teams to lose players to extended quarantine before Orlando. Playoff teams worried less about needing key players for seeding games in August have more time to get players back to shape. All are worried about soft-tissue injuries. https://t.co/gp77boedso — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 23, 2020

The hope here, as Woj noted, is that players that test positive for COVID-19 now and in the future will have little to no symptoms, and many already have. But while young people are less likely to get severely ill from the virus, there’s no guarantee players will experience mild symptoms or even be asymptomatic should they contract it.

In the end, however, anything is possible, and the NBA isn’t willing to chance that.

