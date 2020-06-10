Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NBA reportedly is one step closer to finalizing its return-to-play plan.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Wednesday reported the league and its Players’ Association are “nearing completion on items needed to reach a final agreement on parameters of a return-to-play.”

Sources: As NBA and NBPA are finalizing terms on return-to-play plan today, there’s a faction of players discussing as a group whether restarting season in the Orlando bubble is a good idea. Several dozen players participated in a conference call in last 24 hours to discuss it. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 10, 2020

Woj also noted that players who are hesitant to return also are discussing “a number of issues … including family concerns, COVID-19, social injustice” as well as other topics. For those players still unsure about returning for any reason, there reportedly will not face any discipline if they choose to not return.

The NBA and NBPA are expected to agree on a provision that wouldn't require players to restart the season, nor subject them to discipline for staying home, sources tell ESPN. The players would lose a portion of salary for those games missed. https://t.co/WkV5qqEmE5 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 10, 2020

The NBA expects to return July 31 and could go as late as Oct. 12.

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images