The NBA reportedly is one step closer to finalizing its return-to-play plan.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Wednesday reported the league and its Players’ Association are “nearing completion on items needed to reach a final agreement on parameters of a return-to-play.”

Woj also noted that players who are hesitant to return also are discussing “a number of issues … including family concerns, COVID-19, social injustice” as well as other topics. For those players still unsure about returning for any reason, there reportedly will not face any discipline if they choose to not return.

The NBA expects to return July 31 and could go as late as Oct. 12.

