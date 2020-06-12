Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NBA is coming back, but that doesn’t mean its players are forced to partake.

And health risks aside, which is a major factor for consideration, the idea of quarantining with the rest of the league for a few months, initially without their families, also isn’t exactly ideal.

Disney World may be the happiest place on Earth, but what about after being stuck there for more than three months?

Per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, in an effort to make the league’s resumption a little more appealing, the league has been working out the timeline for how the season will progress.

“The NBA has been working to make clear to players that the actual commitment of time for most teams in Orlando may be less daunting than originally perceived, especially once seen in the context of the timetables constructed into the league’s revised schedule.”

According to Wojnarowski, 14 of the 22 teams invited to the Disney World bubble will be eliminated within 53 days of arriving in Orlando,Fla., and those six teams eliminated after the eight regular-season games and play-in tournament would head home even sooner, likely after 35-40 days.

There will be four teams left by Day 67 and the conference finals will end after the 82nd day of the resumed season. Wojnarowski also said the NBA Finals are anticipated to begin by Sept. 30.

With training camps beginning July 9-11, the NBA is hopeful games will begin July 30, and it’s been previously reported the season would end by Oct. 12.

Regardless of how far their team makes it, players will need to prepare for the possibility of being isolated with the rest of the league for more than a month at minimum.

We’ll soon see which players are cool with that.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images