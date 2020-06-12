Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Red Sox made their second pick of the 2020 Major League Baseball Draft.

Boston selected third baseman Blaze Jordan in the third round (89th overall) Thursday night out of Desoto Central High School.

Want to know more about our third-round pick?

Meet Blaze Jordan.

He hits bombs. #MLBDraft pic.twitter.com/SQum1tQonN — Red Sox (@RedSox) June 12, 2020

Jordan, 17, first was recognized when he was 11 years old and hit an absolute moon shot (395 feet, to be exact) out of the Texas Rangers’ old stadium during a Home Run Derby event. He’s been compared to Bryce Harper, and hit 20 home runs during the 2019 High School Home Run Derby in the first two qualifying rounds.

He had a slew of accomplishments during his time at Desoto Central, including the Clarion Ledger Dandy Dozen (top 12 high school baseball players in state of Mississippi), 2020 Mississippi Gatorade Player of the Year, 2019 Under Armour All-American and a Perfect Game All-American.

As for Jordan’s four-year stats at Desoto? He ended his four-year tenure batting .440, 19 home runs, 98 RBIs.

