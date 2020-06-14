Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Around 80 players hopped on a conference call Friday night to discuss concerns about resuming the NBA season, and one detail flew under the radar amid news that Kyrie Irving is against the league’s return in Orlando.

Hidden in the middle of a report by The Athletic’s Shams Charania detailing the discussion points was some bad news for fans.

Apparently, the league’s players association doesn’t anticipate seeing spectators at all next year.

“The NBPA’s leadership stated it is believed no fans will be permitted into games for the entire 2020-21 season,” Charania reported.

So on top of the economic hit the league is taking this year with the whole four-plus-month coronavirus hiatus, now the NBA maybe won’t be seeing any revenue next year in the form of ticket sales.

If that happens, we’ll likely be seeing the financial ramifications impact the league for years to come.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images