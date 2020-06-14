The wait continues for Jadeveon Clowney to sign somewhere, and it appears he’s plenty content to take things slow.

Clowney arguably is the top remaining free agent, and for a while now staying with the Seattle Seahawks or joining the Cleveland Browns have appeared to be the most likely options for the edge rusher.

And according to Adam Schefter during an appearance Friday on ESPN Radio in Cleveland, the Browns have offered him the most money.

“I think they’ve been the most aggressive team with him financially,” Schefter said, via CBS Sports. “I just think he has balked at going to Cleveland for whatever reason. I think he’s been hesitant to go because if he wasn’t he would have gone already because it’s the most money. It’s the richest offer on the table and he hasn’t taken it. Why is that? I don’t know.”

Clowney’s market has been a tough one to assess. He’s one of the premier players at his position, but he’s been limited by injuries throughout his NFL career. He’s supposedly healthy right now, but teams likely are skeptical of sending big money his way given the history.

