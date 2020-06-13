Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NESN PROGRAMMING UPDATE:

June 12 – June 21

NESN’s upcoming week of programming initiatives will include two new All-Time Fantasy Draft shows, daily iconic Boston Red Sox and Boston Bruins games, “NESN After Hours,” and daily programming of “Dining Playbook” and “Charlie Moore Outdoors.”

NESN has produced two new original Bruins and Red Sox All-Time Fantasy Draft shows that will debut at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 14 and Sunday, June 21 respectively. NESN anchor Adam Pellerin will host both shows as six members of the respective NESN broadcast teams draft their all-time fantasy teams consisting of former and current players in an S-Curve format.

Bruins:

*Bruins All-Time Fantasy Draft: The exciting Bruins draft will debut at 7 p.m. on Sunday. NESN Bruins play-by-play announcer Jack Edwards, game analyst Andy Brickley, studio host Dale Arnold, and studio analysts Billy Jaffe, Barry Pederson, and Andrew Raycroft each will draft 11 players total: six forwards, four defensemen, and one goalie. Players are drafted from a pre-determined list of 97 former and current Bruins All-Stars, Stanley Cup Champions, and NHL Awards winners. Fans can predict various draft outcomes at games.nesn.com for an opportunity to win a cash prize.

Bruins Classics — Best of Patrice Bergeron: At 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights the final games of the Best of No. 37 week will finish up. The schedule is as follows:

Fri., June 12

Bruins vs. New York Islanders (from Feb. 5, 2019)

Sat., June 13

Bruins vs. Florida Panthers (from March 7, 2019)

Bruins Classics — Best of Bruins-Canadiens: At 8 p.m. nightly, catch a full week of the Brusin-Montreal Canadiens rivalry. This week’s schedule is as follows:

Mon., June 15

Bruins vs. Canadiens, Eastern Conference semifinals Game 5 (from April 27, 1990)

Tues., June 16

Bruins at Canadiens, Eastern Conference quarterfinals Game 4 (from April 13, 2004)

Wed., June 17

Bruins vs. Canadiens, Eastern Conference quarterfinals Game 6 (from April 19, 2008)

Thurs., June 18

Bruins vs. Canadiens (from Nov. 116, 1989)

Fri., June 19

Bruins vs. Canadiens (from Feb. 9, 2011)

Sat., June 20

Bruins vs. Canadiens (from March 3, 2018)

Red Sox:

Red Sox Classics — Best of Pedro Martinez: This week wraps up the best of Pedro Martinez. The final slate of programming is as follows:

Fri., June 12

Red Sox at Baltimore Orioles (from May 12, 2000)

Sat., June 13

Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Devil Rays (from Aug. 12, 2004)

Red Sox Classics — Best of the Rivalry, presented by Amica’s Marquee Matchups: At 6 p.m. nightly next week, NESN will feature the best of the Red Sox-New York Yankees rivalry. This week’s schedule is as follows:

Mon., June 15

Red Sox at Yankees (from May 26, 2003)

Tues., June 16

Red Sox vs. Yankees (from July 24, 2004)

Wed., June 17

Red Sox vs. Yankees (from May 1, 2006)

Thurs., June 18

Red Sox vs. Yankees (from April 22, 2007)

Fri., June 19

Red Sox vs. Yankees (from Sept. 15, 2016)

Sat., June 20

Red Sox vs. Yankees (from Aug. 2, 2018)

Red Sox All-Time Fantasy Draft: The Sox-centric show will premiere at 7 p.m. on Sunday, June 21. NESN Red Sox play-by-play announcer Dave O’Brien, game analysts Jerry Remy and Dennis Eckersley, studio host Tom Caron and studio analysts Tim Wakefield and Steve Lyons will draft their 12-player teams. Each roster will consist of eight position players, a designated hitter, two starting pitchers and a reliever. Analysts will draft from a pre-determined list of 120 former and current Red Sox players including World Series champions, MLB award-winners, and MLB All-Stars. Viewers can visit games.nesn.com to predict on various draft outcomes for an opportunity to win an autographed jersey.

Red Sox My Story Podcasts: To listen to NESN’s My Story series in podcast form visit NESN.com/podcast, iTunes or wherever you listen to your favorite podcast.

NESN Fans’ Choice

At 1 p.m. on Saturday, NESN will air a “Fans’ Choice” game featuring Mark’s favorite Bruins game from May 4, 2019. Mark attended the game with his son to celebrate winning his battle with cancer, and remembers this game with his son fondly.

NESN After Hours:

NESN’s nightly news program, “NESN After Hours, presented by People’s United Bank,” will air at 10 p.m. nightly between Monday and Friday for one hour.

In addition, NESN is introducing a weekly “NESN After Hours Podcast” featuring hosts Cealey Godwin and Emerson Lotzia. To listen to the weekly podcast released every Monday visit NESN.com/podcast, iTunes or wherever you listen to your favorite podcast.

Dining Playbook:

“Dining Playbook” will air from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. between Monday and Thursday with hosts Jenny Johnson and Billy Costa, as well as new episodes debuting at 9 a.m. on Saturdays.

Tune in at 9 a.m. on Saturday for special guests Jason and Catherine Varitek and the Andruzzis, plus learn more about the charitable initiatives being driven by local restaurants Michael’s Deli (Brookline) and Wahlburgers.

Follow @DiningPlaybook for daily cooking inspiration on Instagram featuring local restaurants and chefs.

Connecticut Sun:

“Connecticut SUNdays” will continue at 4 p.m. on Sunday with the Sun hosting the Las Vegas Aces from Aug. 23, 2019.

Charlie Moore Outdoors:

“Charlie Moore Outdoors” will air at 11 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. between Monday and Friday nights. Episodes with Bruins legends Ray Bourque and Bobby Orr will air at 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Sunday leading into the “Bruins All-Time Fantasy Draft.”

All schedules are subject to change. For updates to the schedule and new information, follow @NESNPR.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images