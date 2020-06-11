Over the next two weeks, NESN.com will break down the NFL’s best positional groupings on both sides of the football, ranking teams in order of worst to first.

Today, we rank the best offensive lines in the NFL.

Of note, this is not a ranking of the best at each position as teams were evaluated on the overall group. The offensive line is mentioned from left to right and according to each team’s depth chart, courtesy of ESPN.

32. Minnesota Vikings: (LT Riley Reiff, LG Pat Elfen, C Garrett Bradbury, RG Dakota Dozier, RT Brian O’Neill)

The Vikings could be limited in what they can do based on both pass protection and run blocking. That’s not ideal.

31. Arizona Cardinals: (LT D.J. Humphries, LG Justin Pugh, C Mason Cole, RG J.R. Sweezy, RT Josh Jones)

The Cardinals allowed 48 sacks in 2019, and even if QB Kyler Murray has a new weapon out wide, he’ll likely have to buy himself time.

30. New York Jets: (LT Mekhi Becton, LG Alex Lewis, C Connor McGovern, RG Greg Van Roten, RT Chuma Edoga)

It looks like the Jets offensive line has improved, especially with the first rounder Becton, but we’ve seen this before.

29. Cincinatti Bengals: (LT Jonah Williams, LG Michael Jordan, C Trey Hopkins, RG Xavier Su’a-Filo, RT Bobby Hart)

Williams, a 2019 first-round pick, missed his rookie season due to injury so his return will be welcomed, but the right tackle spot could be an issue.

28. Jacksonville Jaguars: (LT Cam Robinson, LG Andrew Norwell, C Brandon Linder, RG A.J. Cann, RT Jawaan Taylor)

Linder anchored the Jacksonville group with an impressive rookie season, while Taylor had a fine first year as well, but Robinson has been underwhelming.

27. Carolina Panthers: (LT Russell Okung, LG Dennis Daley, C Matt Paradis, RG John Miller, RT Taylor Moton)

Morton is likely Carolina’s best lineman at his respective position, while the 32-year-old Okung is returning after a six-game season with the Los Angeles Chargers.

26. Washington Redskins: (LT Geron Christian Sr., LG Wes Schweitzer, C Chase Roullier, RG Brandon Scherff, RT Morgan Moses)

While Washington lost a pair of 2019 starters in free agency, they have valuable experience returning with guards Schweitzer, Scherff, as well as Roullier and Moses.

25. Miami Dolphins: (LT Austin Jackson, LG Ereck Flowers, C Ted Karras, RG Shaq Calhoun, RT Robert Hunt)

Miami should improve after a terrible 2019 season, spending a first-round pick on Jackson, a second-round pick on Hunt and going after both Flowers and Karras (ex-New England Patriot) in free agency.

24. Denver Broncos: (LT Garett Bolles, LG Dalton Risner, C Llyod Cushenberry III, RG Graham Glasgow, RT Ja’Wuan James)

The Broncos 2019 second-round pick Risner started all 16 games his rookie season, and finished with only three sacks allowed.

23. Houston Texans: (LT Laremy Tunsil, LG Senio Kelemete, C Nick Martin, RG Zach Fulton, RT Tytus Howard)

The Texans gave their Pro Bowl left tackle Tunsil a massive pay day, making him the highest paid lineman in the league. They also spent a first-round pick on Howard in 2019.

22. Seattle Seahawks: (LT Duane Brown, LG Mike Iupati, C B.J. Finney, RG Damien Lewis, RT Brandon Shell)

Brown may not be the All-Pro he once was, but his consistency has helped him continue to play at a high level.

21. Los Angeles Rams: (LT Andrew Whitworth, LG Austin Corbett, C Austin Blythe, RG David Edwards, RT Rob Havenstein)

Whitworth may have taken a step back after a dominant 2018 campaign, but the veteran has showed the technical aspects which allow him to still produce.

20. Chicago Bears: (LT Charles Leno Jr., LG James Daniels, C Cody Whitehair, RG Germain Ifedi, RT Bobby Massie)

Whitehair is a good athlete for the position, allowing him to pull and get to the second level. Leno took a step back in 2019, but could be a solid contributor, too.

19. New York Giants: (LT Nate Solder, LG Will Hernandez, C Spencer Pulley, RG Kevin Zeitler, RT Andrew Thomas)

The Giants have a solid 1-2 punch at guard with Zeitler among the league’s premier players at the position and Hernandez. Both should open up some holes for running back Saquon Barkley.

18. Atlanta Falcons: (LT Jake Matthews, LG Matt Hennessy, C Alex Mack, RG Chris Lindstrom, RT Kaleb McGary)

Matthews, the No. 6 overall pick in 2014, is finally becoming the franchise left tackle the Falcons have been hoping for. Mack is also a good starter at his position.

17. Detroit Lions: (LT Taylor Decker, LG Joe Dahl, C Frank Ragnow, RG Jonah Jackson, RT Halapoulivaati Vaitai)

Decker is a major piece for the Lions, and as long as he can stay healthy. Ragnow is effective in both the run game and pass protection, as well.

16. Buffalo Bills: (LT Dion Dawkins, LG Quinton Spain, C Mitch Morse, RG Jon Feliciano, RT Cody Ford)

Morse, an elite athlete, has reached a new level in Buffalo and is a top 5 center. On the left side, the 2017 second-rounder Dawkins is continuing to make strides.

15. Green Bay Packers: (LT David Bakhtiari, LG Elgton Jenkins, C Corey Linsley, RG Billy Turner, RT Rick Wagner)

The second-team All-Pro Bakhtiari has been as consistent as they come over the last few years, while recently looking like one of the best at left tackle. It’s a comforting feeling for QB Aaron Rodgers.

14. Kansas City Chiefs: (LT Eric Fisher, LG Andrew Wylie, C Austin Reiter, RG Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, RT Mitchell Schwartz)

The tackle combination of the second-team All-Pro Schwartz and Fisher should create some time for QB Patrick Mahomes, as the consistent and technical Schwartz has started all 135 games he’s played.

13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: (LT Donovan Smith, LG Ali Marpet, C Ryan Jensen, RG Alex Cappa, RT Tristan Wirfs)

The Bucs will likely build from the inside out with Marpet, who’s played all three interior positions, and Jensen, who’s presence should help first-year Tampa QB Tom Brady. Wifts was selected in the 2020 first round.

12. Tennessee Titans: (LT Taylor Lewan, LG Rodger Saffold III, C Ben Jones, RG Nate Davis, RT Isaiah Wilson)

QB Ryan Tannehill doesn’t need to worry about his blindside with Lewan, arguably a top 10 tackle when healthy due to his length and athleticism. Saffold is a solid contributor on the interior, too.

11. Los Angeles Chargers: (LT Sam Tevi, LG Dan Feeney, C Mike Pouncey, RG Trai Turner, RT Bryan Bulaga)

The Chargers’ right side has the makings to be very strong with Pouncey and Turner both widely known for their ability to pull. Bulaga will also be a nice piece in his first year in LA.

10. Pittsburgh Steelers: (LT Alejandro Villanueva, LG Stefen Wisniewski, C Maurkice Pouncey, RG David DeCastro, RT Matt Feiler)

The Steelers have a strong interior, especially with eight-time Pro Bowler Pouncey and DeCastro, who could be among the best players on the team. Both tackles Villanueva and Feiler are a good complement.

9. Cleveland Browns: (LT Jedrick Wills Jr., LG Joel Bitonio, C JC Tretter, RG Wyatt Teller, RT Jack Conklin)

The Browns significantly upgraded on the outside with Conklin’s arrival in free agency and drafting Willis. Cleveland actually had good-not-great interior line play last year, too.

8. Baltimore Ravens: (LT Ronnie Stanley, LG Bradley Bozeman, C Matt Skura, RG D.J. Fluker, RT Orland Brown Jr.)

The Ravens have an excellent combination on the outside. The 2019 All-Pro Stanley uses his elite technique on the left while Brown used his rare length and power better than most on the right.

7. San Francisco 49ers: (LT Trent Williams, LG Laken Tomlinson, C Weston Richburg, RG Daniel Brunskill, RT Mike McGlinchey)

Williams, who sat out the 2019 season, was playing at an elite level and San Francisco will quickly be able to feel his impact. Former top 10 pick McGlinchey already has showed both excellent length and technique on the opposite side.

6. Philadelphia Eagles: (LT Andre Dillard, LG Isaac Seumalo, C Jason Kelce, RG Brandon Brooks, RT Lane Johnson)

The Eagles are led by an outstanding right side with Kelce, Brooks and Johnson. Kelce has shown next-level athleticism for his position all while Brooks’ pass protection and Johnson’s ability in the run game can’t be overstated.

5. New England Patriots: (LT Isaiah Wynn, LG Joe Thuney, C David Andrews, RG Shaq Mason, RT Marcus Cannon)

The Patriots weren’t healthy on the O-Line in 2019 and it showed. But with a healthy Andrews and Wynn and two of the best guards in second-team All-Pro Thuney and Mason, New England should recover and be among the league’s best this season.

4. Dallas Cowboys: (LT Tyron Smith, LG Connor Williams, C Joe Looney, RG Zack Martin, RT La’el Collins)

The Cowboys have long been mentioned among the best offensive lines in the NFL. Multi-time All-Pro Martin is arguably the best guard in the NFL while Smith and Collins make for one of the best tackle pairs in the league.

3. Las Vegas Raiders: (LT Kolton Miller, LG Richie Incognito, C Rodney Hudson, RG Gabe Jackson, RT Trent Brown)

The Raiders have put some money into their offensive line, and it’s paid off making them one of most talented in the NFL. Incognito is dominant at the point of attack, Brown revitalized his career in New England while the second-team All-Pro Hudson may be the best offensive player for Las Vegas.

2. Indianapolis Colts: (LT Anthony Castonzo, LG Quenton Nelson, C Ryan Kelly, RG Mark Glowinski, RT Braden Smith)

The Colts have four players who could be among the top 10 at each of their positions. Nelson, a 2019 All-Pro and physical freak, is one of the two best guards in the league while Kelly has been among the best centers since 2016. Smith uses his natural power to impose his will on the right side, while Castonzo is one of more under appreciated, but an extremely consistent left tackle.

1. New Orleans Saints: (LT Terron Armstead, LG Andrus Peat, C Erik McCoy, RG Cesar Ruiz, RT Ryan Ramczyk)

The depth of the Saints everywhere is unparralled and the O-Line is no different. New Orleans has two of the NFL’s top 10 tackles — the 2019 first-team All-Pro Ramczyk (zero sacks allowed in 2019) and Armstead. Additionally, their 2019 second-round pick McCoy put together a promising rookie campaign and will only improve.

