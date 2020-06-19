Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Throughout the last two weeks, NESN.com broke down nine different NFL position groups, ranking respective teams in order of worst to first.

Both high-end talent and depth were among the main factors in each positional ranking.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were the only team to earn first overall in three different positional rankings. The New England Patriots and New Orleans Saints each took the top spot in two different rankings, while the San Francisco 49ers and Washington Redskins ranked first in one position, as well.

Here’s a full rundown of all nine position groups, on both sides of the football. Click on the following links to find each NFL positional ranking.

Evaluating League’s Best Quarterback Rooms

Evaluating League’s Best Wide Receiver Groups

Evaluating League’s Best Running Back Groups

Evaluating League’s Best Offensive Lines

Evaluating League’s Best Tight End Groups

Evaluating League’s Best Cornerback Groups

Evaluating League’s Best Safety Groups

Evaluating League’s Best Defensive Lines

Evaluating League’s Best Linebacker Corps

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images