Just because the New England Patriots reportedly talked with Cam Newton’s representatives this offseason doesn’t mean they were interested in doing so.

Over the weekend, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported the Patriots and Newton, the former star Carolina Panthers quarterback who was released in March and remains a free agent, spoke early in the offseason. Fowler added that “nothing materialized” from the conversations.

Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard on Sunday added more context to that report.

“The only communication I know if (there could have been more) came from Newton’s camp and it was just due diligence, not met positively or negatively,” he tweeted.

So, is there a chance Newton eventually winds up in New England? Many assume not, but Bedard is among those who believe a union between the Patriots and the 2015 NFL MVP still could take place if certain things happen.

That said, it’s looking more and more likely that Jarrett Stidham will replace Tom Brady as the starting quarterback in New England — unless Brian Hoyer earns the job in training camp, of course.

