Some NASCAR drivers are speaking out amid the nationwide reaction to the killing of George Floyd.

The last week was an all-around ugly one for the United States, beginning with the May 25 killing of Floyd by now-former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. In the days since, protests, riots and looting all have taken place across the country, particularly in major cities.

In recent days, multiple NASCAR drivers used social media to express support of justice for Floyd. Many others have remained silent, however.

Here are reactions from Tyler Reddick, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Daniel Suarez, Ryan Blaney, Ty Dillon and Darrell Wallace Jr., the only African American driver on the NASCAR Cup Series:

(Note: Some of the posts contain inappropriate language.)

Predictably, reactions to the posts were mixed. Some fans applauded the drivers for speaking out, while others decried what they felt was support of lawless destruction and chaos.

As of Monday afternoon, NASCAR hadn’t offered a public statement. Many U.S. professional sports organizations over the past week have been vocal in their support of the fight for racial equality.

