Cam Newton has found a home with the Patriots, but New England apparently wasn’t the only team that showed interest in the former Carolina Panthers quarterback.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, only one other team signaled a slight interest in Newton — the Cleveland Browns. (And when we say slight, we mean it.)

“The truth of the matter is that Cam Newton did not have any other teams. There was nobody that was calling him and lighting up his phone and trying to recruit him for a certain city,” Schefter said. “There was one other team that did have one conversation with him. It was very brief, it didn’t go very far. But the Cleveland Browns did speak to Cam Newton at one point in time, but those talks never really went anywhere.”

Patriots were the only team to make an offer to Cam Newton. But there as one other team that checked in with him. 🎧: https://t.co/DNOemoWSA9 pic.twitter.com/skg5oN6fun — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 29, 2020

Interesting.

The Browns already have signal-callers in Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum, though they certainly aren’t the most flashy names. Cleveland hasn’t had a winning season since 2007, however, which likely contributed to the team’s slight interest in Newton, a former MVP.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images