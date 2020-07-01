Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots reported signing of Cam Newton was largely met with approval.

NFL writer Adam Schein, however, does not feel the same way.

Schein, while talking on CBS Sports on Tuesday, explained why he thinks the deal won’t greatly impact the Patriots and noted it certainly doesn’t put them ahead of the Buffalo Bills in the race for the AFC East.

He followed it up with a laughable take on where he believes Newton fits in among other AFC East quarterbacks like New York Jets’ Sam Darnold, Miami Dolphins’ rookie Tua Tagovailoa and Bills’ Josh Allen.

“… Josh Allen is better than Cam Newton. Sam Darnold is better than Cam Newton. I’ll take Tua (Tagovailoa) over Cam Newton. And I still believe Jarrett Stidham is going to be the starting quarterback in New England over Cam Newton,” Schein said.

“… The New England Patriots were one of the worst teams in football before the signing. They’re one of the worst teams in football after the signing. Cam Newton has nothing left in the tank.”

Cam Newton doesn’t move the meter on the 2020 Patriots. He’s been injury riddled and ineffective. Darnold, Allen, Tua better QBs in division. Patriots botched post-Brady QB process.#T2Shttps://t.co/H69kuZlmqB — Adam Schein (@AdamSchein) June 30, 2020

Schein isn’t the only one who thinks the Bills remain the division favorite despite the Newton development.

We’ll just have to wait and see how that plays out.

