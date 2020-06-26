Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Who will have the opportunity to draft Alexis Lafreniere?

We’ll find out Friday night.

The NHL Draft Lottery is set to take place virtually Friday evening, and the winner will have the opportunity to select Lafreniere, who long has been regarded as the top player available in the draft, and is a guy who singlehandedly could help accelerate a rebuild for the team that picks him.

Here are the percent chances of getting the top pick for the teams that will not be part of the NHL’s 24-team return-to-play tournament.

1. Red Wings – 18.5

2. Senators – 13.5

3. Senators (from San Jose) – 11.5

4. Kings – 9.5

5. Ducks – 8.5

6. Devils – 7.5

7. Sabres – 6.5

Here’s how you can watch the 2020 NHL Draft Lottery.

When: Friday, June 26 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports, NHL Network (USA); Sportsnet, TVA Sports (Canada)

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports | Sportsnet (Canada)

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images