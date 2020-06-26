Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Is this Truck Day, Part II? Reverse Truck Day? Whatever it is, it’s the latest sign baseball soon will return.

The Red Sox on Friday released a quick video on Twitter showing the famous truck being unloaded outside Fenway Park, as the organization prepares for the relaunch of spring training in Boston after baseball’s owners and players finally came to an agreement on an abbreviated season.

One day closer to baseball. pic.twitter.com/XHxQsbcJuk — Red Sox (@RedSox) June 26, 2020

The symbolism obviously stands out, as that same truck has long been seen as a sign of spring’s impending arrival and the beginning of a new baseball season. The team’s equipment apparently has been sitting in Florida since the league suspended play due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Players across the league are expected to report next week to begin a short “spring training” session before the 60-game 2020 regular season finally begins on July 23 or 24.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images