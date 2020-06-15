Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

You could be forgiven for forgetting that Collin McHugh is a member of the Boston Red Sox.

Even he forgot one important detail about his spot within the team.

The Red Sox signed the veteran pitcher during spring training, but he didn’t make an appearance before camp shut down because he was working his way back from a flexor strain.

But that didn’t stop one fan from getting a McHugh Red Sox jersey, which he proudly shared on Twitter. The pitcher saw the post, and then made an admission.

I’m not gonna lie to you, I had forgotten this was the number they gave me https://t.co/WU3Q9ICvvU — Collin McHugh (@Collin_McHugh) June 15, 2020

McHugh wore 31 with his last team, the Houston Astros, so it’s not like No. 46 is something he’s worn for years.

