Christian Fauria believes the Patriots might actually be able to benefit from losing the greatest quarterback of all time.

Jeff Saturday, however, doesn’t see it that way.

Fauria made headlines last week when he stated that the 2020 Patriots will be better off without Tom Brady. The former New England tight end, of course, doesn’t believe Jarrett Stidham is a better quarterback than Brady, but he seems to think the team’s offense as a whole will be able to develop better with the 23-year-old under center.

Saturday expressed disagreement with Fauria’s take last week on ESPN’s “Get Up.” The former Indianapolis Colts center believes Brady shouldered too much of the blame for the Patriots’ struggles last season.

“…I don’t agree that they’re going to be better off without him,” Saturday said. “Their offensive line didn’t do a great job last year run-game wise. They had a lot of different issues going on. Really, their defense kept them in a number, if not won them football games. So to lay it at Tom Brady and say they’re going to be better — I just don’t buy what he’s selling.”

It remains to be seen how Fauria’s take ages, but there might be at least one perk for Bill Belichick and Co. when it comes to life after TB12. Former Patriot Matt Light believes New England will use Brady’s exit as motivation over the course of the 2020 season.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images