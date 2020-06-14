As calls for an NFL team to sign Colin Kaepernick increase, one team that likely won’t pursue the veteran quarterback is the Washington Redskins.

And even over the last few years, it doesn’t appear he’s been on their radar.

President Trump has, multiple times, emphatically disagreed with athletes kneeling during the national anthem as a form of peaceful protest of racial and social inequality. And, according to Redskins vice president of player development Doug Williams on “The Dan Patrick Show”, because of the team’s proximity to the nation’s capital, they didn’t think it would be wise for the team or player to sign the quarterback.

“I think what happened here, we’re in a heavily, heavily military area,” Williams said Friday, via CBS Sports. “And I think the guy that sits on Pennsylvania Avenue — 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue — made such a big stink of it, the fans in this area … (it) might’ve been a tough situation for both the team and (Kaepernick) … You don’t want to bring people into a situation where nobody is going to be happy. I think that’s probably what happened, why he didn’t come up during that time.”

While there might be some legitimacy to Williams’ argument about geography, the reality is there will be people that disagree with the decision to sign Kaepernick regardless of which team brings him in — if it ever happens.

Thumbnail photo via Neville E. Guard/USA TODAY Sports Images