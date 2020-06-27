When the field heads to green Monday afternoon at Pocono Raceway, you can play along thanks to NESN Games.
NESN’s new gaming site, Games.NESN.com, is hosting a predictive betting game for the Pocono Organics 325, the first of two NASCAR Cup Series races at the “Tricky Triangle” this weekend. That’s right: We’re getting a Cup Series double-header.
The rules for our “Pocono Organics 325 challenge” are simple: Pick the outright winner and four head-to-heads! You must make your picks by the 3:30 p.m. ET start time.
Sign up now to play. Do well enough, and you could win a $25 gift code to the ’47 online store!
Go to Games.NESN.com to play!
Thumbnail photo via Matthew O'Haren/USA TODAY Sports Images