Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

When the field heads to green Monday afternoon at Pocono Raceway, you can play along thanks to NESN Games.

NESN’s new gaming site, Games.NESN.com, is hosting a predictive betting game for the Pocono Organics 325, the first of two NASCAR Cup Series races at the “Tricky Triangle” this weekend. That’s right: We’re getting a Cup Series double-header.

The rules for our “Pocono Organics 325 challenge” are simple: Pick the outright winner and four head-to-heads! You must make your picks by the 3:30 p.m. ET start time.

Sign up now to play. Do well enough, and you could win a $25 gift code to the ’47 online store!

Thumbnail photo via Matthew O'Haren/USA TODAY Sports Images