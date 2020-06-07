Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady was saddened to hear to news about ex-New England Patriots receiver Donald “Reche” Caldwell, who was reportedly shot and killed outside of his home in Tampa Bay on Saturday.

TMZ was the first to report the news Sunday, followed by others around the NFL.

Brady, who spent the 2006 season with Caldwell in New England, shared a tribute to his Instagram story Sunday.

“All love RIP,” one of Brady’s posts said.

Tom Brady posted a tribute on Instagram to ex-Patriots WR Reche Caldwell, who was reportedly shot outside of his Tampa home earlier Sunday. Caldwell was 41 years old. pic.twitter.com/1ngzK1GZfw — Sean T. McGuire (@BySeanMcGuire) June 7, 2020

Caldwell caught 61 passes for 760 yards and four touchdowns during the 2006 season. He retired after six years in the NFL, the last of which was spent with the Washington Redskins in 2007.

Caldwell was 41 years old.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Maiorana/USA TODAY Sports Images