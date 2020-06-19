Tottenham and Manchester United will bring one of the Premier League’s tightest races into focus right out of the gate.
The teams will meet Friday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in a Premier League Round 30 game. Eighth-place Tottenham trails fifth-place Manchester United by four points in the standings, and both remain in contention for a top-four (or -five) and the accompanying places in next season’s UEFA Champions League.
Tottenham will welcome the return of superstar striker Harry Kane, who has been out since January due to a hamstring injury.
When: Friday, June 19, at 3:15 p.m. ET
TV: NBC; UNIVERSO
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Live
