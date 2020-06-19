June 19 marks a critically important day in United States history.

Juneteenth is being celebrated Friday. The holiday commemorates the enforcement of the Emancipation Proclamation in Galveston, Texas on June 19, 1865, two years after Abraham Lincoln signed the executive order.

The sports world fully embraced Juneteenth on Friday, as reflected by the outpouring of social media posts that were shared in observation of the holiday. Most posts were not only informative, but also helpful for anyone looking for additional information and/or resources to make a difference within the Black community.

Here’s a look at just a fraction of the posts that were shared.

