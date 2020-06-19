Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

June 19 marks a critically important day in United States history.

Juneteenth is being celebrated Friday. The holiday commemorates the enforcement of the Emancipation Proclamation in Galveston, Texas on June 19, 1865, two years after Abraham Lincoln signed the executive order.

The sports world fully embraced Juneteenth on Friday, as reflected by the outpouring of social media posts that were shared in observation of the holiday. Most posts were not only informative, but also helpful for anyone looking for additional information and/or resources to make a difference within the Black community.

Here’s a look at just a fraction of the posts that were shared.

Today we celebrate Juneteenth and remain motivated to keep working for change! #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/l4cxzMS9ql — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) June 19, 2020

We've never posted about Juneteenth, but it is always the right time to do better than before. Today is a reflection of freedom, a day to celebrate and educate. pic.twitter.com/BOsLIEdwc5 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 19, 2020

Today we celebrate the end of slavery 155 years ago with #Juneteenth As we continue to reflect and educate ourselves, we invite you to join us. pic.twitter.com/6cAofNSjD8 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) June 19, 2020

Happy Emancipation Day! It is vital to remember how this day represents not only freedom, but how the news of that freedom was withheld. The fight continues. #blacklivesmatter #juneteenth @NBA @SLAMonline @BleacherReport — TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) June 19, 2020

Statement from NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman on the @NHL’s new resource website, Committing to Change. https://t.co/Fb4IAVBb3s pic.twitter.com/uml0RMKMiB — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) June 19, 2020

5 things you need to know about #Juneteenth. A thread by former @dallascowboys DE Greg Ellis. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/1Pbvjb4A5F — NFL (@NFL) June 19, 2020

In celebration of #Juneteenth, Major League Baseball will be commemorating the day with activities aimed to continue the conversation about social justice. https://t.co/GQrFObW8ig pic.twitter.com/lPSf2v6eX3 — MLB (@MLB) June 19, 2020

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images