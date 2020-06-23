Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There was always a chance a few NBA players would not return, whether the league follows through with its return-to-play plan or not.

Well, that became clear Monday as two NBA players — Portland Trail Blazers’ Trevor Ariza and Washington Wizards’ Davis Bertans — announced they would not travel to Orlando, Fla., according to ESPN.

Ariza’s decline reportedly is due to a custody situation as he chooses to stay back and take care of his young son, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Bertans, however, has more to do with his injury history and the fact he’s approaching free agency.

It will be interesting to see how other NBA players respond. Players have until June 24 to tell the league if they will be opting out of the league’s return-to-play plan.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images