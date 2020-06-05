Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Several professional leagues in the United States plan on utilizing “hub” cities to complete their seasons, and it appears the WNBA will be no different.

MGM Resorts in Las Vegas and IMG Academy in Florida apparently are the league’s top two locations for its 2020 season, according to The Associated Press. The league has yet to begin its 2020 season thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, pushing off its May 15 season premiere until further notice.

But when asked to elaborate, WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert declined.

“We’re looking at the pros and cons of a number of different locations,” she told The AP on Tuesday.

The WNBA has a little wiggle room to work with after initially setting aside a month-long break midway through the season to accommodate players that wished to compete in the 2020 Olympics. And with the event pushed off to 2021, the league essentially won’t lose any ground on its season until approximately June 15.

That said, Engelbert didn’t provide much of an update when talking with the AP, though she did reiterate the league’s commitment to health and safety amid the pandemic.

