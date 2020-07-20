Antonio Brown’s NFL career apparently is over.

Brown on Monday posted a cryptic tweet in which he seemingly announced his retirement from the NFL. The 32-year-old free agent receiver previously had expressed a desire to return to the league after being released by the New England Patriots in September.

“At this point the risk is greater than the reward thank you everyone who been part of this journey i sincerely thank you for everything!” Brown tweeted. “Life goes on 84!”

Whether Brown’s “retirement” is either legitimate or permanent remains to be seen. He previously threatened retirement after his release from the Patriots.

For what it’s worth, NFL insider Ian Rapoport recently suggested Brown will play for a team “at some point” this season. Multiple reports have indicated Brown would need to serve a suspension for multiple off-field transgressions before returning to the league.

If Brown’s career truly is over, he will go down as one of the greatest receivers in NFL history. A seven-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro selection, Brown racked up 841 catches for 11,263 yards to go along with 75 touchdowns over his 10-year career.

