The 2020 Major League Baseball season officially begins Thursday. And the Blue Jays still have no idea where they will play their home games.

The Canadian government denied Toronto’s request to play games at Rogers Centre due to COVID-19. It reportedly was considering PNC Park, home of the Pittsburgh Pirates, but that also backfired when the Pennsylvania state government denied the Blue Jays’ request.

And according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal and ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the team still is continuing to “explore options” with Baltimore as a possibility. But a worst-case scenario would be for the Jays to play all 60 games on the road.

Blue Jays continue to explore options, sources tell The Athletic. Baltimore one possibility, as @JeffPassan noted, but each state might harbor same concerns as Pennsylvania – not much upside hosting Jays, financially or otherwise. Worst-case for Jays: Playing every game on road. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 22, 2020

Certainly not ideal.

As Rosenthal noted, other states may have concerns in making Toronto its home team for the regular season and potentially beyond.

What we do know, though, is the Blue Jays indeed will play their full 60-game schedule and try to make the best of what already is a weird season.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images