Julian Edelman and Cam Newton are getting familiar with each other.
The two worked out together earlier this week, as evidenced by a hype video the quarterback shared to Instagram on Wednesday morning. It shows Edelman running a route, and connecting on a pass from Newton.
Shortly after the quarterback posted the video, Edelman posted it in his story with a pair of emojis.
While Newton, if healthy, is the frontrunner for the Pats’ starting quarterback job, he still has to win it. Jarrett Stidham will be his competition, and Stidham also has been working out with Edelman this summer.
Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images