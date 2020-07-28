The case has been cracked.

For the two weeks of Phase 3, which began July 13, Boston Bruins star winger David Pastrnak appeared only once at Warrior Ice Arena (July 15). But during the entire time, nobody knew why he was absent, in large because of the NHL’s new designation that an absence of any kind be declared “unfit to play.”

Now, we finally know the reason why the 24-year-old missed so much time.

Pastrnak went to the Czech Republic during the NHL’s pause, so when he came back to the United States, he needed to quarantine. That lasted 14 days. He then went with fellow Bruins forward Ondrej Kase to skate at a rink in Malden, Mass., right at the start of Phase 3. And because of that, Pastrnak confirmed Tuesday, he had to quarantine for another 14 days.

“First off, I was never sick, so I don’t think I did anything wrong,” Pastrnak said Tuesday in his first public comments since mid June. “So, obviously it’s a tough bounce there, and unfortunately after what happened, I had to miss some time. The protocol is to stay in quarantine, so unfortunately I had to be at home for a while, it’s nothing I can control. Obviously, I take full responsibility for my actions, and I know I’m glad I’m back. I feel good out there.

“To be honest, it’s been really tough,” Pastrnak added. “28 days in quarantine, the toughest part about was that I was healthy the whole quarantine, but at the same time, I still couldn’t do anything. … It was a really long month.”

It remains unclear why Kase still is unavailable. He did not travel with the team to Toronto on Sunday, and when he eventually does get to Ontario, he will have to quarantine in his hotel room for four days.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports