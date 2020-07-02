The Patriots needed to bolster their quarterback depth chart, and they did so in a big way.

New England on Sunday reportedly agreed to a one-year contract with Cam Newton, bringing in an MVP talent whose last few seasons have been marred by injuries. The upside of the move is through the roof, especially considering the deal the Patriots reportedly are signing him to, but no one really knows how he’ll be used in New England’s system under Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels.

Newton’s first NFL offensive coordinator, Rob Chudzinski, explained Wednesday on WEEI’s “Dale & Keefe” why he believes it’s a great move.

“I love Cam,” he said. “I think it is a great move. He’s had a tough few years here with some injuries and some of the situations he was in from that standpoint. It sounds like he is healthy and ready to go, and I think it is just a great move. I think Josh (McDaniels) will really enjoy being around him. Cam loves football. He is a really unique person. He’s an emotional person. I think everybody knows that. I think it comes from a great place. Extremely competitive. He wants to win and he loves a challenge. Any time he is in those situations where he feels like he has to prove himself or be at his best, whether it is a game or whether it is a time in his career, at different points in his career, he’s always risen to be at his best and to play at his best.”

The move has, for the most part, been praised, to the point that some in know are predicting big things for the signal-caller in 2020.

