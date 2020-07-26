Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

From the small sample size we’ve seen as the NBA eases into its return with scrimmages, Jaylen Brown hasn’t missed a beat.

Actually, he may have even gotten better during the pandemic pause.

In Sunday’s scrimmage against the Phoenix Suns, Brown had 21 points in 27 minutes while shooting 7-for-13 in the Boston Celtics’ 117-103 win.

He drove hard to the rim, fought for tough finishes, drilled 3-pointers and showed how much time he put in during the hiatus to get better.

His coaches and teammates weren’t surprised, however.

“(Brown) works really hard to get better,” said Celtics coach Brad Stevens, via Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston. “I don’t know that I would deem it a new purpose as far as, like, he’s always been a guy that’s very competitive, very driven, wants to be great, works hard. So I don’t see a whole lot of change in him from that perspective.

“I just see a guy that’s continuing to add experience on experience. He’s a huge part, obviously, of our team and we’re going to need him to be good to have a chance.”

That competitive drive is evident, especially this season playing in an offense more balanced than in previous years. And with a bigger role thanks to teammate Kemba Walker replacing Kyrie Irving.

“JB, he hasn’t missed a beat,” Walker said after the scrimmage, via Forsberg.

“JB and JT, they work super hard. I know the work they put in over the hiatus. It’s going to pay off.”

We can’t wait to see more.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images