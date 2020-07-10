Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics were finally able to get back on the court together Friday.

Boston head coach Brad Stevens told reporters that everyone was able to practice after all players tested negative for COVID-19 upon arriving to the NBA’s bubble in Orlando, Fla.

Stevens did add, however, the Celtics would be taking the return of Kemba Walker, who had been working back from a knee injury before the season was suspended, “slowly.”

“We’re going to move very slowly with Kemba, make sure he can strengthen (his knee) and make sure he’s all good to go as we enter the seeding games and into the playoffs,” Stevens said, per the team.

#NEBHInjuryReport Brad Stevens says everyone was able to participate in today’s practice. “We’re going to move very slowly with Kemba, make sure he can strengthen (his knee) and make sure he’s all good to go as we enter the seeding games and into the playoffs." — Boston Celtics (@celtics) July 10, 2020

It’s important to note that Stevens did not say Walker’s knee was still sore, or anything along those lines. Walker himself expressed his knee is feeling comfortable just last week.

The Celtics, who are the current No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference, will begin the NBA’s “seeding games” on July 31 against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images