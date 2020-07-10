Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The NBA will allow players to share their voice amid ongoing protests against systemic racism by letting them replace the last name on their back with a message of social justice.

Boston Celtics forward Semi Ojeleye will take part in it.

The 25-year-old forward revealed he will wear “Love Us” on the back of his jersey, rather than “Ojeleye,” according to team reporter Taylor Snow.

He explained why the message was important to him.

Semi Ojeleye says he's planning to wear "Love Us" on the back of his jersey because he is seeing too much hate in the world right now: "We have to treat people right – that's to love people regardless of skin color, ethnicity and what they believe in." — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) July 10, 2020

Powerful stuff.

The Celtics participated in their first practice in Orlando on Friday. Head coach Brad Stevens noted all players were able to participate after testing negative for COVID-19.

Ojeleye indicated it was business as usual when the C’s stepped back on the floor for the first time together since March.

Semi Ojeleye: "Once we were on the court, took the masks off, basketball was really the only thing we were thinking about." — Boston.com Celtics News (@BDCCeltics) July 10, 2020

The Celtics are set to have their first “seeding game” on July 31 against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Thumbnail photo via Ed Szczepanski/USA TODAY Sports Images