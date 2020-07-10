The NBA will allow players to share their voice amid ongoing protests against systemic racism by letting them replace the last name on their back with a message of social justice.

Boston Celtics forward Semi Ojeleye will take part in it.

The 25-year-old forward revealed he will wear “Love Us” on the back of his jersey, rather than “Ojeleye,” according to team reporter Taylor Snow.

He explained why the message was important to him.

The Celtics participated in their first practice in Orlando on Friday. Head coach Brad Stevens noted all players were able to participate after testing negative for COVID-19.

Ojeleye indicated it was business as usual when the C’s stepped back on the floor for the first time together since March.

The Celtics are set to have their first “seeding game” on July 31 against the Milwaukee Bucks.

