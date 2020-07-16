Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers’ days as one of sports’ greatest power couples apparently are over.
The retired NASCAR star and Green Bay Packers quarterback had been dating since early 2018, shortly after Patrick and NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. broke up. But as of Thursday morning, Patrick no longer is following Rodgers on Instagram — a telltale sign of a breakup if there ever was one — though Rodgers still is following Patrick.
Moreover, Patrick, ever-active on social media, hasn’t posted a photo of herself with Rodgers since April.
Made it back a month ago from Machu Picchu by the skin of our teeth. What an amazing sight to see and FEEL! I can’t wait to travel again! I’m a good homebody, but I love to see the world. There is so much beauty out there!!!! I think it’s also the easiest way to let go of cultural biases. We are more alike than different. And if we are different….. sometimes it’s better…. And I learn something. ☺️ . I know it’s a tough time right now with work and money, but if you have the ability to plan a trip, it’s a great time to research. Might even be some good deals out there too! And if you can’t, dream into it for the future!
Similarly, Rodgers hasn’t Instagrammed a photo with Patrick since March.
I did an interview with @danicapatrick ❤️ for her podcast back in November and it’s up on YouTube now, full video, sitting in chairs, talking about sports, religion, not eating blizzards anymore (at least not when she’s around), highlighting like crazy when I read, and much more 🔥. Check it out, let us know what you think, subscribe to her podcast, she’s got an amazing list of people she’s interviewed, and a great list of ones upcoming 💯💪🏼 stay safe and keep learning and growing 🤙🏼 Link in @danicapatrick bio 😀
Further fueling speculation of a split was that Patrick apparently was nowhere to be seen at last weekend’s celebrity golf tournament near Lake Tahoe. Rodgers participated in the event — as he normally does — but Patrick, who attended the tournament the last two years, didn’t post about it on social media.
So, what’s the deal?
Sports gossip blog TerezOwens.com on Wednesday indicated Rodgers, 36, now is dating 28-year-old actress Shailene Woodley.
The website shared this tip from one of its readers:
“It seemed like Aaron had found his perfect partner in Danica Patrick. Danica had no idea when she introduced actress Shailene Woodley to Aaron that Shailene would make a play for him. Shailene and Aaron were quite cozy this past weekend in Tahoe. Looks like Aaron traded to a much younger girlfriend. Danica is devastated by Aarons betrayal. Get your popcorn out, this one is going to get messy!”
Make of all that what you will.
