Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers’ days as one of sports’ greatest power couples apparently are over.

The retired NASCAR star and Green Bay Packers quarterback had been dating since early 2018, shortly after Patrick and NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. broke up. But as of Thursday morning, Patrick no longer is following Rodgers on Instagram — a telltale sign of a breakup if there ever was one — though Rodgers still is following Patrick.

Moreover, Patrick, ever-active on social media, hasn’t posted a photo of herself with Rodgers since April.

Similarly, Rodgers hasn’t Instagrammed a photo with Patrick since March.

Further fueling speculation of a split was that Patrick apparently was nowhere to be seen at last weekend’s celebrity golf tournament near Lake Tahoe. Rodgers participated in the event — as he normally does — but Patrick, who attended the tournament the last two years, didn’t post about it on social media.

So, what’s the deal?

Sports gossip blog TerezOwens.com on Wednesday indicated Rodgers, 36, now is dating 28-year-old actress Shailene Woodley.

The website shared this tip from one of its readers:

“It seemed like Aaron had found his perfect partner in Danica Patrick. Danica had no idea when she introduced actress Shailene Woodley to Aaron that Shailene would make a play for him. Shailene and Aaron were quite cozy this past weekend in Tahoe. Looks like Aaron traded to a much younger girlfriend. Danica is devastated by Aarons betrayal. Get your popcorn out, this one is going to get messy!”

Make of all that what you will.

Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images