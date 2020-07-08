Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It didn’t take Patrick Mahomes long to take the NFL by storm, but maybe his finest moment so far came in the divisional round of the 2020 playoffs.

Down 24-0 in the second quarter to the Houston Texans, Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a meteoric comeback, claiming a 51-31 victory at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs’ season, of course, ended with a Super Bowl victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

Mahomes was rewarded earlier this week with a massive 10-year contract that could be worth up to $503 million.

DeAndre Hopkins, now of the Arizona Cardinals, was on that Texans team that blew the big lead to KC. When Hopkins caught wind of Mahomes’ new deal, he took it as an opportunity to roast his former team.

Honestly, it’s a fair point from the star wide receiver.

Thumbnail photo via Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports Images