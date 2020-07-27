Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Dr. Dre is taking a stand with one of the NFL’s biggest social justice advocates.

New protests surrounding racial injustice and police brutality have been underway in the United States since the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, sparking a new interest in kneeling during the national anthem. And Dr. Dre is here to support the resurgence, too.

The famed rapper took to Instagram on Sunday with a photograph of him kneeling alongside Colin Kaepernick, who popularized the method of protest during the national anthem during the NFL’s 2016 season. (Kaepernick hasn’t played in the league since then.)

Dre captioned Sunday’s Instagram photo with a simple phrase: “Defiant.”

Check it out:

It’s been four seasons since Kaepernick has been in the NFL.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images