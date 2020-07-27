The Red Sox continue to explore different avenues as they try to bolster their pitching depth.

Shortly before Boston dropped Sunday’s series finale against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park, the club announced the addition of Robert Stock. The Red Sox claimed Stock off waivers three days after the right-hander was designated for assignment by the Philadelphia Phillies.

The #RedSox today claimed RHP Robert Stock off waivers from the Philadelphia Phillies and optioned him to the club’s Alternate Training Site at McCoy Stadium in Pawtucket, RI. — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 26, 2020

Stock, a second-round pick by the St. Louis Cardinals in 2009, had his best season in 2018 when he appeared in 32 games for the San Diego Padres. He posted a 2.50 ERA with 38 strikeouts over 39 2/3 total innings of work. Stock endured some struggles early in the 2019 campaign and eventually had his season derailed by a biceps strain.

The 30-year-old boasts an above-average fastball — often clocking in at 100 mph on the radar gun — to go along with a slider and a changeup. Given the current state of the Red Sox’s pitching staff, one has to imagine Stock likely will have an opportunity to carve out a role in Boston’s bullpen in due time.

