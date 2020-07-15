Retired NBA superstar Dwayne Wade raised eyebrows Wednesday afternoon, tweeting a message of support for Nick Cannon after the entertainer was fired for making anti-Semitic comments.

But the former Miami Heat guard quickly deleted his post, later clarifying that by he doesn’t condone anti-Semitism, but was actually expressing support for Cannon to obtain ownership of the “Wild ‘N Out” brand he helped create.

Here is Wade’s original tweet.

Cannon on Monday apologized for his comments and encouraged more people to hold him accountable with a statement after ViacomCBS, the parent company of his show, fired him.

In response, Cannon is demanding complete ownership of the brand he claims was “swindled away” from him.

Now, Wade’s initial tweet isn’t a great look, but it feels like he made a genuine mistake. Especially considering his usual messages of equality, inspired by transgender daughter Zaya.

Of course, given today’s current political climate, it may have been a good idea to run that draft by a friend before publishing.

