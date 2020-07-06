It’s been three years since Jared Sullinger has played in the NBA. But the former Boston Celtics center is ready for his second act.

Sullinger spent all three seasons with the C’s before signing with the Raptors as an unrestricted free agent in June 2016. Sullinger played just 11 games with Toronto due to a foot injury before being traded to the Suns on Feb. 23, 2017, but was waived by Phoenix the following day.

After a brief hiatus, however, Sullinger wants to revive his NBA career.

“I want to play and, of course, the NBA is the ultimate goal,” he said, per The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn. “The last two years I just felt like I had to find myself. I had to find something that drives me and makes me want to play. In the NBA, you kind of get lost in the shuffle because you have so many games, and when I got out there in (the Chinese Basketball Association) it was kind of a retreat for Jared Sullinger to learn himself and fall in love with the game again.”

Sullinger found some success with the C’s, averaging 11.1 points and 7.5 rebounds in three seasons. And his experience with the C’s is one he’ll never forget.

“If you look back, they gave me four years of being in the NBA, and regardless of the situation there’s a lot of people that never got a chance to play in the NBA,” he said. “For me, to be one of the staple guys for four years for the Boston Celtics, one of the most storied franchises of all time and being somebody that’s important on that team, if I said I had a bad time then I’d be lying. I had a great time playing in Boston. It was amazing. A dream come true.”

Will Sullinger make his way back to the NBA? Only time will tell.

Thumbnail photo via Peter Llewellyn/USA TODAY Sports Images