As part of its initiative to focus on racial inequality during its return, the NBA is allowing its players to replace the names on the back of their jerseys with messages for social justice.

But not just any message. It has to be one from an approved list of 29 different statements, and many players aren’t thrilled by their options, or rather, limitations.

Jaylen Brown criticized the list when it was revealed, and the Boston Celtics star Sunday revealed he might follow in Miami Heat wing Jimmy Butler’s lead by leaving his jersey blank.

“It’s kind of tough to epitomize all the feelings and emotions and all the things you’re passionate about into one word, especially on the list we were given,” Brown said, via The Athletic’s Jared Weiss.

Brown, citing Butler’s inspiration, said the thinking is that by leaving it blank, he’s not only paying tribute to victims of police brutality who have been named in the news, but also the millions of victims of prejudice who haven’t gotten the same attention.

Whatever he decides to do, you know that he’s among a group of professional athletes really using their platform to the best of their ability to call for change.

