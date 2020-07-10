Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Julian Edelman on Thursday made it clear he is willing to have the “uncomfortable conversations” with DeSean Jackson.

It appears the pair of veteran wide receivers will do just that.

Jackson caught quite a bit of heat earlier in the week for sharing an anti-Semitic post to his Instagram. Edelman, who is Jewish, responded to Jackson’s post Thursday, and instead of harshly criticizing the Philadelphia Eagles wideout, he opined for the two to open a dialogue. He even suggested a trip to Washington D.C., where they could visit both the Holocaust Museum and the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

It’s unclear if a trip to the nation’s capital is in the works, but Edelman on Friday morning noted he and Jackson spoke at length Thursday and are discussing the next steps.

DeSean and I spoke for awhile last night. We're making plans to use our experiences to educate one another and grow together. Stay tuned.

✊🏻✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿@DeSeanJackson10 — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) July 10, 2020

A number of past and present NFL players saluted Edelman for his response to Jackson, and we imagine the pair will garner similar praise for working together and striving to be leaders in the community.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images