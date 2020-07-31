Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics will get back on the floor Friday for a real game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Celtics point guard Kemba Walker expressed how the team is looking forward to the challenge the Eastern Conference’s top seed brings every time they step on the floor.

“We’re looking forward to the matchup,” Walker told reporters Thursday, per team reporter Marc D’Amico. “We’re looking forward to the competitiveness. Because we know for a fact they’re going to bring it, as they do each and every night, each and every game. It’s going to be fun.”

Walker himself will be on a minutes restriction as he continues to recover from a knee injury. Celtics head coach Brad Stevens, who said Walker’s knee is “strongest its been” since September, noted Thursday he will play between 14-20 minutes.

The Celtics are the No. 3 seed in the East, while their eight seeding games potentially could help them advance to the No. 2 seed.

That chance will begin starting Friday at 6:30 p.m. ET against the Bucks.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports Images