The NBA continues to approach its official resumption.
Four exhibition games were scheduled throughout the day Thursday with the Western Conference’s No. 1 seed Los Angeles Lakers set to face the Dallas Mavericks at 7 p.m. ET from the Walt Disney World campus.
The game is one of two available on NBA TV on Thursday while all 33 scrimmages throughout the week will be available on NBA League Pass with a subscription.
Today's Scrimmage Schedule! #WholeNewGame
Watch LIVE with NBA League Pass ➡️ https://t.co/mZ74IaHbgF pic.twitter.com/dCXmDu376S
— NBA (@NBA) July 23, 2020
How will LeBron James look in his first game back since the COVID-19 pandemic halted hoops? Or will Luka Doncic show he has what it takes to lead the Mavs on a playoff run?
We’ll find out soon enough.
Here’s how and when to watch Lakers vs. Mavericks online and on TV:
When: Thursday, July 23, at 7 p.m. ET
TV: NBA TV
Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBA TV
More NBA: Kemba Walker Progressing, But Won’t Play In Celtics Scrimmage Friday
Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images