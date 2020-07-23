Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The NBA continues to approach its official resumption.

Four exhibition games were scheduled throughout the day Thursday with the Western Conference’s No. 1 seed Los Angeles Lakers set to face the Dallas Mavericks at 7 p.m. ET from the Walt Disney World campus.

The game is one of two available on NBA TV on Thursday while all 33 scrimmages throughout the week will be available on NBA League Pass with a subscription.

How will LeBron James look in his first game back since the COVID-19 pandemic halted hoops? Or will Luka Doncic show he has what it takes to lead the Mavs on a playoff run?

We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how and when to watch Lakers vs. Mavericks online and on TV:

When: Thursday, July 23, at 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBA TV

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBA TV

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images